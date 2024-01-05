Court announces opening hours, hearing dates for Statia and Saba

The Joint Court of Justice on Thursday announced the opening hours of its new courthouses in St. Eu­statius and Saba, as well as the scheduled hearing dates between January and July.

The St. Eustatius branch of the Joint Court will be open on Tuesdays from 8:00am to 12:00pm and 1:00 to 4:00pm, as well as on Thursdays from 1:00 to 4:00pm.

The Saba branch will be open on Wednesdays and Fridays from 10:00am to 12:00pm.

In St. Eustatius, civil court is scheduled to be in session on January 9, February 13, March 12, May 8, June 11 and July 9.

Criminal court will be in session in St. Eustatius on February 27, April 16 and June 25.

In Saba, civil court is scheduled to be in session on January 17, February 21, March 20, April 17, May 15, June 19 and July 17.

Criminal court will be in session in Saba on January 24, March 27 and May 22.

The Daily Herald.

