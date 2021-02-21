Couch to Bizzy B 5K – 8 week program runs till April

Is 2021 the year you want to work towards a healthier lifestyle?
The past year has been a significant reminder to us all that we need to take care of our health by exercising and eating a balanced diet. In April, Bizzy B Bakery will host another 5k run. It may seem like a daunting task but the Public Health Department is here to encourage you with our ‘Couch to 5k’ training program.
This is an 8-week program designed for persons who are not experienced runners. Find the training schedule below and train on your own or make a training team with friends, family or colleagues.
Keep us updated on your training progress by posting on facebook and tagging Public Health Department Saba and Bizzy B Bakery and by using #Couchto5K
Remember, everyone will have a different starting point, so go at your own pace, the important thing is making that first step.
So, grab your running shoes.
Saba Public Health Department