Costs of internet will be reduced with structural subsidies

The cost of internet on on the public entities of Bonaire, Statia and Saba can only be lowered to an acceptable level with structural subsidies from the government. State Secretary Mona Keijzer links this conclusion to an investigation that she had carried out by the Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) at the insistence of the House of Representatives.
ACM has determined that the high rates are largely caused by local circumstances that are hardly controllable. “The only option to really bring the tariffs in line with those of the European Netherlands is a direct subsidization of end users”, the minister summarizes the results of the study and then concludes that “for a significant reduction of the tariffs a structural subsidy is necessary. ”