Costs of internet will be reduced with structural subsidies

The cost of internet on on the public entities of Bonaire, Statia and Saba can only be lowered to an acceptable level with structural subsidies from the government. State Secretary Mona Keijzer links this conclusion to an investigation that she had carried out by the Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) at the insistence of the House of Representatives.

ACM has determined that the high rates are largely caused by local circumstances that are hardly controllable. “The only option to really bring the tariffs in line with those of the European Netherlands is a direct subsidization of end users”, the minister summarizes the results of the study and then concludes that “for a significant reduction of the tariffs a structural subsidy is necessary. ”

However, Keijzer will pass the decision on this to the next Cabinet. Materially, this delay has no immediate consequences. Due to the corona crisis, the government is subsidizing the cost of an internet subscription at $ 25 per month. This measure will run until the end of next year. Because the rates on St. Eustatius and Saba are much higher than on Bonaire, the contribution there will be increased to $ 35.

Koninkrijk.nu