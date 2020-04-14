Coronavirus preventive measures on Saba

1. Banking:

RBC bank will be closed. If clients have questions they can contact the Help desk at no. +17215467288.

2. Drive in hospital .

For patients that call with Covid-19 symptoms the hospital is setting up an emergency drive in area. It will be located under the ambulance corridor. This is to separate the possibly infected persons from the general hospital building and at the same time it limits the amount of personal protective equipment (PPE) usage that would be needed for house visits. These people will be requested by the hospital to come visit the drive in.

The Home will be in a complete lock-down during this time.

3. Exemptions .

During the OMT on Sunday, exemptions for the following groups were discussed:

Farmers and Animal Owners are exempted and can farm 6-9 am and 3-6 pm Saba Electric essential workers are provided an exemption Saba Telecom essential workers are provided an exemption Fishermen : Commercial fishermen can fish only during the time allotted to them, other boat owners can inspect their mooring during the time slot of 6-10 am. General Exemption: A general exemption list for essential workers is being worked on. Specific Exemptions: If you have a specific responsibility which you feel is a necessity, such as picking up cargo, you may send a request to info@sabagov.nl or call 416 5361 between the hours of 9 am and 5 pm. If your request is approved you will receive a permission letter for this task only. In your request include your name, description of the task and date it needs to be carried out.

4. Gas Station .

The gas station will be open from 8 am until 12 pm from Monday to Friday, for persons working in essential services and others who have received special permission to be on the road in order to complete certain tasks.

Only 1 vehicle at a time will be allowed by the pump/gas station. Other vehicles should wait at the entrance until signaled to enter.

5. Groceries .

The supermarkets will have a delivery service only:

Orders placed digitally or by phone in the mornings are delivered in the afternoon Orders placed in the afternoon are delivered the following morning Contact information and Online banking details will be distributed in a separate document.

6. Help Desk:

A help desk has been set up to assist with any questions you may have on the various social and economic relief packages. Please send your inquiry to info@sabagov.nl.

7. LPG/Cooking gas:

a pick-up and delivery service is being arranged for cooking gas cylinders. Once this is finalized the details will be communicated.

8. Meals on wheels .

|Meals on wheels will continue, but will only be done via delivery. Pick-ups are not allowed at this time. The clients will be contacted will more information on this.

9. Pharmaceuticals .

The pharmacy will have a delivery service only. Urgent medication will take priority. It is recommended that you call and order prescription renewals 7 days before it runs out. The phone number is 416 3400.

10. Telecom and Electricity :

Saba telecom and Saba electric will be communicating any adjustments, which will occur with their own processes.