Compliance and Enforcement Regarding the Corona Virus Crisis

Lately, everyone has been quite preoccupied with the threat of infection. The government’s calls to comply with the rules and guidelines in this serious situation and the many emergency regulations made by the government confirm the seriousness of the current situation.

Fortunately, most people comply to the rules. Unfortunately, not everyone has. For those who think that the rules do not apply to them, because they are healthy, or because they do not take the sacrifice to keep their distance seriously, the public entity, police, Public Prosecutor’s office and the Court have made agreements to enforce this. If necessary, the public entity will issue a penalty order. The Public Prosecutor’s office imposes fines and if necessary, summary trial hearings will be held. The police and extraordinary agents of police will strictly monitor compliance and have the authority to draw up official reports, for example at gatherings of too many people, or for not following the quarantine measures. The amounts below are the starting point and can increase if the situation requires customization.

The public entity, the police, the Court and the Public Prosecution Service have no desire to impose fines. We prefer people to stick to the rules, it is in everyone’s interest that we prevent contamination as much as possible. Personal responsibility works much better than coercion. Do it for the vulnerable people in our society. Do it for all of us, keep your distance!

Openbaar Ministerie BES