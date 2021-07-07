Community Officer Melaan meets Commissioner Wilson

On Tuesday, July 6th, Commissioner Rolando Wilson met with Community Officer Melaan to discuss the tasks of the Community Officer and what she hopes to contribute to the community, especially with the youth.
The task of a Community Officer includes;
- Being visible in the community
- Interacting with the community by building a bond with different like the schools, shops, hospitals, churches, the elderly, and the man on the road
- Identifying problems before they escalate and solving them proactively
- Sharing general information with the public regularly
- Working in a preventive manner
Community policing involves three key components: developing community partnerships, engaging in problem-solving, and implementing community policing.
GIS Saba