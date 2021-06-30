Commissioner Wilson presents 2021 Carnival program

On Monday, June 28th, the Saba Festival Foundation presented Commissioner of Culture Rolando Wilson with the official program for the 45th anniversary of Saba’s Carnival.

Saba carnival, usually celebrated annually with a week of events, was canceled last year due to the onset of the covid-19 pandemic. As life is gradually getting back to normal and with Saba’s high vaccination percentage, the island government decided to continue with the festivities for this year.

The pandemic has not been easy on the economy worldwide, so proceeding with the celebrations was a challenge; that’s why this carnival will be for a shorter period, July 21st to July 25th.

The Festival Foundation has worked very hard at putting a five-day program in place, Commissioner Wilson said. He thanks the foundation for their efforts and those promoting nights and having troupes. Without your input, carnival 2021 would not be possible.

Commissioner Wilson encourages everyone to come out and take part in the scheduled events.