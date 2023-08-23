Commissioner of Education Heyliger opens School Year 2023-2024

The commencement of the school year 2023-2024 brings renewed focus and anticipation. As the commissioner overseeing education, Commissioner Heyliger emphasizes a collaborative and enriched learning environment. His vision for the coming year, outlined in the following address, represents a well-rounded approach to education that resonates with the collective values and aspirations of Saba.

Commissioner Heyliger addressed the schools, “Esteemed educators and staff, cherished students, parents, and the vibrant community of Saba. With a heart full of joy and gratitude, I stand before you today to welcome both our dedicated teachers, staff, and our eager students back to the halls of learning for the school year 2023-2024. As we gather once again in this nurturing space, let us recognize the unique bond that unites us all in the pursuit of knowledge, growth, and collaboration. Welcome back to school!

To our esteemed teachers and staff, your passion for education is a beacon that guides our students toward a brighter future. Your dedication goes beyond the classroom walls; you are mentors, inspirations, and guiding stars in the lives of those you touch.

In this endeavor, remember that you are not only instructors of subject matter but also cultivators of dreams, nurturers of potential, and architects of character. Each one of you brings a wealth of experience, knowledge, and wisdom to this institution. Your diverse perspectives, teaching styles, and approaches enrich the education that we offer to our students.

The classroom is not just a space for academic learning; it’s a canvas for fostering critical thinking, creativity, and a love for learning. As you plan your lessons, remember to instill values that go beyond the textbooks like, empathy, resilience, integrity, and the importance of lifelong learning. Your influence will help to shape the leaders, innovators, and change-makers of tomorrow.

To our wonderful students, you are the heartbeat of our educational community. Your thirst for learning, your curiosity, and your unique perspectives breathe life into these rooms. As you return to your desks, remember that education is a journey of discovery. Embrace the challenges and never underestimate the power of your own potential.

Education is not just about books and classrooms. It’s about embracing every opportunity to learn, to evolve, and to shape yourself into the remarkable individuals you aspire to become. Remember that education is not a passive process; it’s a journey of active engagement and participation. So, raise your hands, share your thoughts, and work together with your peers. As you dive into your syllabus and engage in various activities, don’t forget to nourish your passions outside the classroom as well. Pursue your hobbies, sports, and creative endeavors. These extracurricular activities can foster a well-rounded personality and teach valuable life skills.

Teachers and students, your partnership forms the cornerstone of our educational journey. In closing, let this year be a testament to our collective dedication to learning, growth, and community. Let’s honor the legacy of those who have guided us thus far and pave the way for a brighter future. Together, teachers and students of Saba, let us embark on a journey of shared exploration and transformation.

Welcome back to school. Here’s to a year of inspiration, growth, and boundless possibilities. Thank you.”

The dawn of the school year 2023-2024 in Saba is not just a new beginning; it’s a milestone under the guidance of Commissioner Heyliger. His speech represents a commitment to an educational vision that extends beyond the classroom, focusing on the holistic development of our students. His encouragement for students and teachers to engage in not just academic pursuits but also personal and cultural growth reflects a profound understanding of education’s evolving multifaceted nature. Congratulations to all those starting or returning for the 2023-2024 school year. Here’s to a year filled with exploration, inspiration, and endless educational opportunities.

