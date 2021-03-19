Coast Guard is recruiting new officers

The Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard is recruiting youngsters to become Coast Guard officers during their

upcoming recruitment day. The event will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021, from 10 AM until 1 PM at

the Coast Guard substation in Simpson Bay. Those who wish to apply for a job must be between 18 and

25 years and have a Dutch passport.

The recruitment day will start at 10 AM with lots of stands where visitors can receive information about the

training, see the Coast Guard equipment, take a look at the Metal Sharks and the Cutter Poema and

watch a fly-by of the Coast Guard plane. Coast Guard requests everyone to wear their mask during their

visit to the substation. If you cannot make it to the event this coming Saturday, you can visit our Facebook

‘Kustwacht Caribisch gebied’ for more information about the training.

Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard