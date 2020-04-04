CNN: How to make your own face mask

How to make your own face mask
From CNN.com – Updated 0853 GMT (1653 HKT) April 4, 2020
There’s one thing you should know before diving into the conversation around masks: The public should not purchase N95 respirators. Health care workers need those when they’re treating coronavirus patients.
You should also note:
- Face covering is voluntary in the US
- Homemade masks are not a substitute for social distancing and staying home
Still, if you want to make a mask at home, here are step-by-step instructions — based on guidance from the Vanderbilt University Medical Center and Froedtert & Medical College of Wisconsin.
Not sure how to wear or clean the masks? We answer those questions under the mask-making instructions. Follow the link below: