Claudia Toet appointed as Director of the Belastingdienst Caribisch Nederland as of the 1st of September

On the 15th of June, 2023, Claudia Toet will start at the Belastingdienst in the European Netherlands and, after a training period in the European Netherlands, will formally take over the position as Director of the Belastingdienst Caribisch Nederland from the current director Anneke van den Breemer on the 1st of September,2023.

Claudia Toet: I look forward to working as Director of the Belastingdienst Caribisch Nederland on the important tasks of working on good, reliable, safe, and timely services for the residents of the CN. The first impression I received is positive and professional and I look forward to continuing to use my knowledge and network in both the CN and in the European Netherlands, together with the employees and chain partners.

Since 2021 she has been deputy Government Commissioner (administrator) at the Public Entity of St. Eustatius. In this role, she supervises the implementation of the criteria under the Restoration Act of the Provisions. From 2020 to 2021, Toet was a coach and change manager at the Public Entity of St. Eustatius.

This appointment to a General Administrative Function position (in Dutch Algemene Bestuursdienst functie, ABD functie) has come about through the general procedure for positions within the General Administrative Service. The recruitment and selection were done by Bureau ABD and the Belastingdienst. As usual, the vacancy was widely announced so that everyone could apply.

RCN

