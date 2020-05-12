Church bells will be ringing for essential workers in Saba

Sabans are to give recognition to their nurses and to all of the people who have been assisting the community during the coronavirus pandemic. To do this, and in marking International Nurses Day, church bells will be ring­ing and sirens blaring for one minute today, Tues­day, at 12:00pm.

On social media, the public entity Saba called on the community to join in showing their appre­ciation by blowing the horns of their vehicles or by clapping their hands at midday.

Included in the people recognised in this way are all personnel at A.M. Edwards Medical Cen­ter and The Home; the Public Health and Community Development

Team; the Police Force Caribbean Netherlands; the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee; the secu­rity teams who help to keep the airport and sea­port safe; those who make it possible for Sabans to receive groceries; the employees of Saba Wellness Pharmacy; the Red Cross; delivery volunteers; Big Rock Engineering, which provided gasoline for es­sential service vehicles, and cooking gas; the gar­bage collection team; those who provided wa­ter to the community; the hardware stores and cargo agents who ensured the reception of materials and packages; as well as “all others who helped in one way or another over the past weeks,” the public entity said.

“This time has been dif­ficult for all of us, but these persons who have provided essential ser­vices and support during this time have helped to make it easier. They have done this not only during the lockdown, but also in the weeks before, while managing their own fears and uncertainty. We thank you,” the statement read.

