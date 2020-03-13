Chris Meijvogel updated his sabaweather.com site

The updated weather site maintained by Chris Meijvogel is up and running. It is accessible by clicking on the “Weather Underground” image on the front page of Saba News. The data presented is the live information from the weather station at Chris’ home in the Bottom.

SabaWeather.com presents live weather data and links to other weather related sources, e.g., satellite images.

The Weather section on the front page also contains a link to the weather forecasts of the Dutch meteorological Institute, KNMI.

The main menu close to the top of the page, provides links to other sources of weather information.