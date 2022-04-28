Children enjoy King’s Games

Pupils of Saba’s Sacred Heart School took part in the King’s Games on Tuesday morning, April 26.

About 100 school children participated in the traditional potato sack races, lime on a spoon races and relay races. The event was officially opened by Island Governor Jonathan Johnson who welcomed the children to the newly renovated Johan Cruyff Court and wished them a wonderful time. To get the children even more enthusiastic, Johnson ran along with the children in one of the relay races. Before the games started, the children performed the traditional King’s Games dance.

The King’s Games event was organized by the Sacred Heart School with the assistance of Joelyn Robinson and Lauren Risley of the Public Health Department of the Public Entity Saba. The school staff, along with Robinson, Risley, intern Billy Jean Rodriguez of the Public Health Department and other volunteers assisted with the logistics. After the games, the children enjoyed a healthy snack at school, offered by the Public Entity Saba.

GIS Saba