Childcare workers to the Netherlands for exchange program with the Dutch childcare organization Kindernet

The first group of employees of the Laura Linzey Daycare Center and the afterschool care of of the Saba Girls and Boys Sports Society traveled to the Netherlands on Friday, November 5 for the exchange program with the Dutch childcare organization Kindernet. The second group will leave on November 19.

The three persons of the first group, daycare employees Paula Mayers-Child and Samuela Charles and Etsel Lake of the Afterschool Care will stay in the Netherlands until November 21, and will work at Kindernet’s location in the city of Doetinchem.

The second group, consisting of Melisen Juana and Lary Segura Arias of the Laura Linzey Daycare Center and Moeisha Cane of the Afterschool Care, will work at Kindernet’s location in the city of Deventer and return to Saba on December 5.

The exchange is part of the twinning program with Kindernet which started in November 2020 and included the visit of two Kindernet employees who came to Saba in June this year for three months to work at the daycare and after-school care.

This time, it is the turn for Saba childcare employees to get working experience in the Netherlands. “They will get a feeling of how it is to work there, come up with ideas that they can transfer to their own workplace and share their views. They will also get daily assignments to complete,” said Laura Linzey Daycare Manager Tessa Alexander.

Once they are back, there will be an evaluation of the visit to the Netherlands and the exchange participants will give a powerpoint presentation on what they have learned and how to implement this in the organizations.

The exchange is part of phase 1 which lasts until January 2022. Also, part of phase 1 is the visit of three Kindernet representatives to Saba in December this year and the drafting of a pedagogic vision for the daycare and afterschool care on Saba with the input of Kindernet. This vision will be completed in December this year and shared with parents and stakeholders.