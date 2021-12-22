Chamber of Commerce updates fees

Due to the amendment to legislation for the Chamber of Commerce and the Commercial Registry, registration fees, as well as an annual contribution, have changed.

By Law, both fees are determined by the legal form and not by the invested capital anymore.

Registration Fees and Annual contribution as of January 1st 2022.

Sole Proprietorship US$ 80.00

Open Partnership 160.00

Foundation/association 160.00

Cooperative 240.00

Private partnerships 240.00

Small NV/BV (with one official) 240.00

Larger NV/BV (with two or more officials) 400.00

Foreign entities 400.00

