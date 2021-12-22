Chamber of Commerce updates fees

December 22, 2021 Leave a comment

Due to the amendment to legislation for the Chamber of Commerce and the Commercial Registry, registration fees, as well as an annual contribution, have changed.

By Law, both fees are determined by the legal form and not by the invested capital anymore.

Registration Fees and Annual contribution as of January 1st 2022.

Sole Proprietorship                                         US$ 80.00

Open Partnership                                                 160.00

Foundation/association                                        160.00

Cooperative                                                           240.00

Private partnerships                                              240.00

Small NV/BV (with one official)                             240.00

Larger NV/BV (with two or more officials)             400.00

Foreign entities                                                     400.00

 

Chamber of Commerce & Industry St. Eustatius

