Chairperson asks attention for Caribbean Netherlands

The Permanent Committee for Kingdom Relations of the Second Chamber of the Dutch Parliament is asking for more attention for Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba.
In a letter that she sent to the other permanent committees of the Second Chamber last Friday, Chairperson of the Permanent Committee for Kingdom Relations Mariëlle Paul requested the committees to include two specific reports that have been drafted about the coordinating role of the Ministry of Home Affairs and Kingdom Relations BZK with regard to the Caribbean Netherlands. It concerns an advice of the Council of State and a report of the Intra-departmental Policy Research IBO Kingdom Relations.
Paul explained that regularly, the Committee for Kingdom Relations sought attention for the recommendations of these two reports and the implementation thereof. However, these recommendations not only touched on the Committee for Kingdom Relations and the Ministry of BZK, but on all committees and ministries.
“After all. Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba are part of the Netherlands and the policy that is drafted in The Hague also counts for the Caribbean municipalities,” stated Paul, who, on behalf of the Committee Kingdom Relations, called on the committees to include the reports and their implementation in the handling of “all policy and legislation which also have consequences for the Caribbean municipalities of our country.”
According to Paul, the Dutch government clearly stated in its April 8, 2022 response to the two reports that the collaboration between the departments and the public entities needs improvement, the quality and agility of the local governments and the civil apparatus need strengthening, and the Netherlands has to ensure a better embedding of the Caribbean Netherlands in the Dutch systems and structures.
The Daily Herald.