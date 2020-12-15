Certificate ceremony civil servants

On Monday, December 14th, a ceremony was held at the Government Administration Building for handing out the certificates of PEP training (Personal Effectivity Program) to (acting) Department heads and Project leaders.

During this short ceremony, Island Secretary Tim Muller handed out the certificates to all participants. This training was led by Willem Jan Stokhof. The first version of the training was delivered on the island in early 2020, before the Covid-19 Pandemic hit us, and later followed up with completion on an online platform.

GIS Saba