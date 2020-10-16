Central Government extends support package for the Caribbean Netherlands

The government decided today to extend the support and recovery package for residents and businesses on Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba due to the corona virus, with another nine months, until the 12th of July 2021. Residents and businesses on Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba are part of the Netherlands and can consequently make use of similar measures as in the European Netherlands.

The corona crisis has an enormous impact on the community of the Caribbean Netherlands. The three islands have also been hit hard economically. The tourism sector, which drives a large part of the economy, has come to a standstill. In fact, Saba and St. Eustatius have been closed for the outside world for six months.

The government is therefore extending the subsidy regulation for wage costs and loss of income by nine months. In addition, the public entities will be financially compensated for the loss of tax income and additional costs incurred due to the corona virus. There is also an extension and expansion of the fixed costs compensation regulation.

The extension of this support and recovery package was sent to the Parliament today on behalf of the State Secretary for the Interior and Kingdom Relations, the Ministers of Economic Affairs and Climate, the Ministers of Finance and the State Secretary of Social Affairs and Employment.

State Secretary Raymond Knops says on behalf of the government:

“The medical and economic situation on Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba remains worrisome. There is currently no prospect of improvement for the three islands. With this extension of various measures, we protect the incomes of residents and businesses for a long period of time. We hope that most jobs will be kept with this. These are difficult times, where a lot will be demanded of the community. At the same time, the government is convinced that even in this crisis the resilience of the islands will ensure that together, government and community on both sides of the ocean, we will get out of this.”

RCN