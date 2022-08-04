Central Committee and Island Council meetings on August 10

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Central Committee of the Public Entity Saba hereby invites the general public to VIEW the live stream of the Public Central Committee meeting on the Saba Government Facebook page on

Wednesday August 10th, 2022 at 1:00 pm

The agenda is as follows:

Opening Approval of the agenda Approval of the minutes from the public Central Committee meeting on May 3rd, 2022 Opportunity for inhabitants to speak (with prior announcement) Island Council Proposal 2022.3: 2021 Year Report Opportunity for the Executive Council to verbally update the Central Committee Questions Closing

Sincerely,

The Island Registrar , M. Levenstone

The Chairman of the Central Committee, E. C. Heyliger

Note: The general public is allowed to examine the documents on the agenda for the abovementioned Central Committee meeting, at the Office of the Island Registrar which is located in the Government Administration Building.

If you have any questions, please free to contact the Island Registrar (Akilah M. Levenstone) at akilah.levenstone@sabagov.nl or griffie@sabagov.nl or call 416-3311ext 202.

If you want to make use of the opportunity to speak to the members of the Central Committee at this meeting you have to contact the Island Registrar before Monday August 8th, 2022 in order for the Registrar to explain the rules of the meeting and process your request. The general public is welcome to attend the meeting as an observer.

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Island Governor of the Public Entity Saba hereby invites the general public to VIEW the live stream of the Public Island Council meeting on the Saba Government Facebook page on

Wednesday August 10th, 2022.

The Island Council meeting will start directly after the Central Committee meeting is adjourned. The Central Committee meeting will start at 1:00 pm!

The agenda is as follows:

Opening and announcements Approval of the agenda Island Council Incoming correspondence list April 26th, 2022 – August 3rd, 2022 Approval of the minutes from the Public Island Council Meeting on July 26th, 2022 Island Council Proposal 2022.3: 2021 Year Report Closing

Sincerely,

The Acting Chairlady of the Island Council, S.A. Nicholson

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

