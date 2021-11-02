Central Committe and Island Coumcil meetings on November 9 & 10 respectively

Public Notice

The Central Committee of the Public Entity Saba hereby invites the general public to VIEW the live stream of the Public Central Committee meeting on the Saba Government Facebook page on

Tuesday November 9th, 2021 at 10:00 am

The agenda is as follows:

Opening Approval of the agenda Approval of the Minutes from the Public Central Committee meeting on September 22nd, 2021 Opportunity for inhabitants to speak (with prior announcement) Opportunity for the Executive Council to verbally update the Central Committee Island Council Proposal 2021.5: Ordinance to grant the Island Governor of Saba special powers Island Council Proposal 2021.6: Multi-Annual Budget 2022-2025 Questions

Sincerely,

The Island Registrar , M. Levenstone

The Chairman of the Central Committee, E. C. Heyliger

Note: The general public is allowed to examine the documents on the agenda for the abovementioned Central Committee meeting, at the Office of the Island Registrar which is located in the Government Administration Building.

If you have any questions please free to contact the Island Registrar (Akilah M. Levenstone) at akilah.levenstone@sabagov.nl or griffie@sabagov.nl or call 416-3311ext 202.

If you want to make use of the opportunity to speak to the members of the Central Committee at this meeting you have to contact the Island Registrar before Monday, November 8th, 2021 in order for the Registrar to explain the rules of the meeting and process your request. The general public is welcome to attend the meeting as an observer.

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Island Governor of the Public Entity Saba hereby invites the general public to VIEW the live stream of the Public Island Council meeting on the Saba Government Facebook page on

Wednesday November 10th, 2021 at 10:00 am

The agenda is as follows:

Opening and announcements Approval of the agenda Island Council Incoming correspondence list August 31st, 2021 – November 1st, 2021 Approval of the minutes from the Public Island Council meeting on September 22nd, 2021 Island Council Proposal 2021.5: Ordinance to grant the Island Governor of Saba special powers Island Council Proposal 2021.6: Multi-Annual Budget 2022-2025 Closing

Sincerely,

The Chairman of the Island Council, G. A. Johnson M. Ed.