CCM and ICM meetings in September 2023

The Central Committee of the Public Entity Saba hereby cares to inform the general public that there will be a public Central Committee meeting on

Tuesday, September 26th, 2023 at 2:00 pm

The agenda is as follows:

Opening Approval of the agenda Approval of the Minutes from the Public Central Committee meeting on July 12th, 2023 Opportunity for inhabitants to speak (with prior announcement) Opportunity for the Executive Council to verbally update the Central Committee Island Council Proposal 2023.6: 2nd Budget Amendment 2023 Questions Closing

Sincerely,

The Island Registrar, M. Levenstone

The Chairlady of the Central Committee, E. O. F. Peterson

Note: The general public is allowed to examine the documents on the agenda for the abovementioned Central Committee meeting, at the Office of the Island Registrar which is located in the Government Administration Building.

If you have any questions, please free to contact the Island Registrar (Akilah M. Levenstone) at akilah.levenstone@sabagov.nl or call 416-3311ext 202.

If you want to make use of the opportunity to speak to the members of the Central Committee at this meeting you have to contact the Island Registrar no later than Friday, September 22nd, 2023 in order for the Registrar to explain the rules of the meeting and process your request. The general public is welcome to attend the meeting as an observer.

The Island Governor of the Public Entity Saba hereby cares to inform the general public that there will be a Public Island Council meeting:

on Wednesday, September 27th, 2023, at 2:00 pm.

You may also view the live stream of the public meeting on the Saba Government Facebook page.

The agenda is as follows:

Opening and announcements Approval of the agenda Island Council Incoming correspondence list July 1st— September 5ft, 2023 Approval of the minutes from the Public Island Council Meeting on July 13th, 2023 Island Council Proposal 2023.6: 2nd Budget Amendment 2023. Closing

Sincerely.

The Chairman of the Island Council, J.G.A. Johnson M. Ed.

