CBS: Trends in the Caribbean Netherlands

The years 2020 and 2021 were exceptional years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Its impact was felt throughout all aspects of life in the Caribbean Netherlands. One obvious effect related to COVID-19 was the drop in inbound tourism – a very important industry to the Caribbean Netherlands.

It is with great pleasure that I now present the latest edition of Trends in the Caribbean Netherlands; a comprehensive overview with updated as well as new information in a compact and colorful book. Aside from a vast array of recent data, it also describes developments in many areas, ranging from nature to energy, from income to economy, and from labor to youth, all key aspects of life on Bonaire, Saba and St Eustatius.

This publication is available in an electronic version as well as a hard copy.

In addition, all key figures can be found in our online database, StatLine, and on our Facebook page.

As you go through the pages of this book, I hope you will find answers, ideas, insights, and inspiration, and that you find in Trends in the Caribbean Netherlands 2021 a useful and enjoyable source of information.

Angelique Berg

Director General

The Hague/Heerlen/Bonaire, December 2021