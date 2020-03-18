CBS: Study migration from the Caribbean to the European Netherlands

From 2013 up to and including 2017, a total of 392 young adults who were born in the former Netherlands Antilles or Aruba left the Caribbean Netherlands to stay in the European Netherlands. This is equivalent to nearly half of young people on the islands. Two-thirds of the group who moved to the European Netherlands migrated for study purposes. Relatively many study migrants who moved to the European Netherlands had parents with a high household income. This is reported by Statistics Netherlands (CBS) on the basis of the latest population and income data on the Caribbean Netherlands.

From Saba to the European Netherlands

As for Saba, 21 young adults aged 17 to 25 years born in the former Netherlands Antilles or Aruba moved to the European Netherlands between 2013 and 2017. This is more than 30 percent in this age group. Of those who moved to the European Netherlands, more than half went to follow education. Young people who left for the European Netherlands to study were slightly more likely to have parents with a high household income than those who stayed on Saba. This did not apply to young adults who moved to the European Netherlands for other reasons. On Saba as well, the number of people in this age group is relatively small.

From St Eustatius to the European Netherlands

Between 2013 and 2017, 65 young adults aged 17 to 25 years born in the former Netherlands Antilles or Aruba moved from St Eustatius to the European Netherlands. This was 70 percent of that age group. Over two-thirds left to pursue education. Young study migrants who came to the European Netherlands to study were slightly more likely to have parents with a high household income than those who continued their stay on St Eustatius. This did not apply to the group who migrated to the European Netherlands for other reasons. It should be noted that St Eustatius has a relatively small number of young people.

From Bonaire to the European Netherlands

Between 2013 and 2017, a total of 306 young adults born in the former Netherlands Antilles or Aruba traded Bonaire for the European Netherlands. This is slightly less than half of this group of young people aged 17 to 25 years. Two-thirds of the young migrants who moved to the European Netherlands did so for education purposes.

Those who crossed over to the Netherlands were more likely to have parents with a high household income than those who stayed on Bonaire. This was even more the case for young people who moved to the European Netherlands for education.

Explanation:

Share of young adults moving to the European Netherlands

To calculate the share of young adults born in the former Netherlands Antilles or Aruba who moved from the Caribbean Netherlands to the European Netherlands (for study purposes or otherwise), firstly the number of young adults on a yearly basis was determined. This was divided by the total number of young adults at a particular age who were born in the former Netherlands Antilles or Aruba. In this case, the number of 17 to 25-year-olds was divided by 9. This is how the share of young adults is calculated who left for the European Netherlands and how many did so for study.

Household income

The household income of the household to which the young adult belonged before moving from the Caribbean Netherlands to the European Netherlands. The high-income threshold is 16 thousand US dollars for Bonaire and 18 thousand US dollars for St Eustatius.

CBS