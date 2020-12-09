CBS starts Labour force survey on Bonaire, St Eustatius and Saba

Between December 2020 and March 2021, Statistics Netherlands (CBS) will conduct the Labour force survey on Bonaire, St Eustatius, and Saba. Interviewers of CBS will go to the randomly selected households to administer the questionnaire.

The Labour force survey is a sample survey conducted among households every two years by CBS. In this survey, CBS measures labor market developments in the Caribbean Netherlands. One of the most important results of the Labour force survey is the unemployment rate, i.e. the percentage of the labor force that is looking for a job. Other important results are the participation rate, the level of education, profession, and working hours.

To gain a better understanding of the labor market developments on Bonaire, St Eustatius and Saba, CBS would like to kindly ask all selected households to participate in the survey. For this survey, a total of 969 addresses were randomly selected on Bonaire, 512 on St Eustatius, and 488 on Saba.

CBS is obligated by law to process the collected information strictly confidentially. Therefore, CBS has taken various measures to protect the collected information. All interviewers have a CBS identification badge and must identify themselves upon request so that everyone can be sure that the interview is being carried out by CBS.

CBS understands that in difficult times like these, providing data is not an easy task. But reliable figures on the state of the economy and society are paramount. This is evidently a time when an urgent need is felt among public authorities, scientists, enterprises, and citizens to know how things stand in the Caribbean Netherlands. CBS is continuing its collection of data as usual. CBS hopes that people will continue to provide data as well throughout this period and thanks to everyone in advance for their understanding.

For further information and questions, please contact CBS via +599 717 8676. CBS can be reached Monday to Friday between 08:00 and 17:00 hours. It is also possible to send an e-mail to caribischnederland@cbs.nl.

More information regarding the Labour force survey is available on the webpage www.cbs.nl/arbeidskrachten. Also on www.cbs.nl/huisbezoek CBS informs on how it handles the safety rules on the three islands of the Caribbean Netherlands and what is taken into account when conducting a home visit.

CBS