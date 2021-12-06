CBS: More visitors to Saba in third quarter 2021

Visitor arrivals by air on Saba not yet at 2019 level The number of visitor arrivals by air on Saba rose to 1,100 year-on-year in Q3 2021. This is over three and a half times as many as in the same period last year, but still around half the number in Q3 2019 (2,100 visitors).



In Q3 2021, Saba processed more than 900 aircraft movements, over twice as many as one year previously and the same number as two years previously.

.

Trends in the Caribbean Netherlands 2021

In conjunction with this news release, the 2021 edition of Trends in the Caribbean Netherlands is being launched. Trends in the Caribbean Netherlands 2021 contains the most important economic and social figures with respect to the Caribbean Dutch society. This is a special edition because it focuses on the coronavirus pandemic in the Caribbean Netherlands, its course from March 2020 to September 2021 and how it may have affected the collected data. In addition, it provides a compilation of figures between 2018 and 2020. The publication can be found online as a longread and can be downloaded in PDF format.

Explanation

Visitors Persons who visit the Caribbean Netherlands for tourism purposes are called visitors, if they are not included in the population register of the Caribbean Netherlands. Visitor arrivals can be classified as either day-trippers (not staying overnight on the island) or tourists (with at least one overnight stay on the island). Visitors from the islands of Bonaire, Saba and St Eustatius are considered domestic and are not counted towards inbound tourism.

Share of visitors

Percentage of visitors by nationality (country of origin) who arrive on Bonaire, St Eustatius and Saba by air (inbound tourism). These shares are calculated on the basis of quarterly figures.

CBS