CBS: Launch National Accounts Survey 2020 in Caribbean Netherlands

During the next months, Statistics Netherlands (CBS) will carry out a survey among companies in the Caribbean Netherlands: the National Accounts Survey 2020. The survey aims to show the economic development of the three islands. Companies on Bonaire, St Eustatius and Saba will be approached by CBS to complete the questionnaire.

The results of the survey will be published in the last quarter of 2022.

Some results of the 2019 survey:

In 2019, Bonaire’s gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 6.3 percent in volume. St Eustatius and Saba recorded a contraction of respectively 8.6 percent and 5.3 percent.

The value-added of the construction sector on Bonaire rose by 23.3 percent. Trade benefited from the strong growth in construction, due to higher imports of building materials by DIY stores. Other companies in the trade sector, such as supermarkets, also fared well in 2019. The value-added in this sector increased by 10.1 percent, and in the accommodation and food services increased by 11.2 percent.

The 8.6 percent contraction on St Eustatius was mainly related to a few large companies on the island. Their production is mainly export-oriented and dependent on regional developments in the oil sector.

On Saba, the contraction was mainly caused by the construction and education sectors. Education showed a decrease in value-added due to a declining number of students in 2019. The year-on-year decline in the construction sector can be explained by the fact that a lot of work was needed in 2018 to repair the damage from hurricanes Irma and Maria.

CBS is required by Law to treat all information collected as strictly confidential.

If there are any questions, or if assistance is needed for completing the questionnaire companies can contact CBS office on Bonaire.

CBS Caribbean Netherlands

Bulevar Gobernador N. Debrot 67, unit 9

Kralendijk Bonaire

Phone: +599 717 8676

Email: caribischnederland@cbs.nl

CBS would like to thank all selected companies in advance for their cooperation.