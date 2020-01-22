CBS: Consumer prices on Saba continue to rise, but less than on other islands

On Saba, consumer prices rose by 0.8 year-on-year in Q4 2019, against 0.3 percent year-on-year in Q3. The Consumer Price Index, CPI, was driven up by the price development of telephony and internet subscriptions. In addition, prices of insurance services and home textiles were up. On the other hand, the price development of clothing and footwear on Saba had a downward effect on the CPI.

In Q4 2019, consumers on St Eustatius paid on average 1.0 percent more for goods and services relative to one year previously. This was still 0.7 percent in Q3 2019. The price development of food and non-alcoholic beverages in particular had an upward effect on consumer prices. Fresh fruits were nearly 4 percent up in price relative to the previous year. Flight tickets were up in price as well. Similar to Bonaire, the price development of clothing and footwear had a downward effect on consumer price inflation.

In Q4 2019, prices of consumer goods and services on Bonaire were 2.2 percent up on the same quarter one year previously. This was still 1.2 percent in Q3. The year-on-year increase amounted to 1.0 percent on St Eustatius and 0.8 percent on Saba. This is reported by Statistics Netherlands (CBS) on the basis of the consumer price index (CPI).

The rise in average prices of goods and services on Bonaire in Q4 2019 was mainly caused by price developments of transportation, with petrol nearly 10 percent and diesel over 11 percent more expensive than in the same quarter in 2018. Fresh fruit drove up the price level as well, rising by nearly 39 percent year-on-year. On the other hand, the price development of clothing and footwear had a downward effect on consumer price levels.

Figures referring to Q4 2019 are provisional and will become definitive upon publication of the figures over Q1 2020.

Source: StatLine: Caribbean Netherlands

https://opendata.cbs.nl/#/CBS/en/dataset/84046ENG/table?dl=2FD2A

