CATAPULT – New Grant Funds for Caribbean Artists

In light of the severe impact that COVID-19 is having on creative people and the arts sector, a fund of US$320,000 from the Open Society Foundations has been granted to the American Friends of Jamaica , in collaboration with Kingston Creative and The Fresh Milk Art Platform , in support of artists, creatives and cultural practitioners across the Caribbean region. This grant acknowledges the current global pandemic, a crisis disproportionately impacting the creative sector in Small Island Developing States (SIDS), many of which lack the resources to provide

adequate support to those working in this vital sector.

CATAPULT will target participants living and working across the Dutch, English, French, and Spanish regions . This five-month comprehensive arts programme includes funding online creative events, art writing, digital skills training, residencies and virtual discursive salons. CATAPULT is particularly interested in working with arts and cultural practitioners who are exploring the broad critical themes of Culture, Human Rights, Gender, LGBTQIA+ and Climate Justice from Caribbean perspectives. The team especially welcomes applications from those who do not have permanent employment at this time.

CATAPULT will increase the capacity of Caribbean-based artists to navigate the digital space and learn new ways to connect with diverse global audiences. It will also promote the visibility of cultural practitioners by expanding the pool of online content from the region, enabling artists to engage wider audiences while increasing the potential to earn beyond their borders. The collaboration will support the following projects:

(i) Caribbean Artist Showcase,

(ii) Caribbean Creative Online, (iii) Digital Creative Training,

(iv)Consultancy Vouchers,

(v) Lockdown Virtual Salon and

(vi) Stay Home Artist Residency.

Stay tuned for more information as the Open Calls become available for the upcoming six projects.

ABOUT THE PARTNERS

American Friends of Jamaica | The AFJ has a near 40 year history of funding charitable organizations in Jamaica in the fields of Education, Healthcare and Economic Development. A registered 501 (c) 3 nonprofit headquartered in New York City, AFJ relies on individual and corporate contributions made by donors who believe in our work and will advocate on our behalf. Part of the AFJ’s mission is to facilitate donor directed contributions which enables donors to support registered charitable organizations aligned with their own goals for philanthropy.

Kingston Creative is a registered non-profit arts organization founded in February 2017 and based in Kingston, Jamaica. Its mission is to enable creatives to succeed so that they can create economic and social value, gain access to global markets and have a positive impact on their community.

Fresh Milk is an organisation whose aim is to nurture, empower and connect Caribbean artists, raise regional awareness about contemporary arts and provide global opportunities for growth,

excellence and success. Fresh Milk supports excellence in the visual arts through residencies and programmes that provide Caribbean artists with opportunities for development and foster a

thriving art community.

shaunakaye@kingstoncreative.org if you have any further questions. You can contact Shauna-Kaye Campbell of Kingston Creative Ltd. at +1 (876) 508-9727 or via Email atif you have any further questions.

