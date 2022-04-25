Carmen Simmons launched 2nd book

On Wednesday, March 13 the Saba Heritage Center and the family of Carmen Simmons successfully presented her second memoir to members of the community.

This is Simmons’ second book and is titled “A Life of Service; The Volunteer Life of Carmen Simmons”. This book focuses on the many organizations Mrs. Simmons has founded and/or been a part of over her 80 plus years of volunteer work. Sections of the book were read by Simmons’ granddaughter, Lysanne Charles, who also edited the manuscript. Charles emphasized that credit for the book belongs solely to her grandmother and encouraged those in the audience to write down their recollections and to help others who may be interested in telling their stories.

The presentation was well attended by a cross-section of the Saban community, and many took the time to thank Mrs. Simmons for her contributions and collaborations over the years.

Simmons, who joined the presentation virtually, was unable to attend due to poor health.

Rolando Wilson, Commissioner of Culture, thanked Mrs. Simmons for all her hard work and dedication over the many decades and encouraged those in attendance and beyond to pick up where she had left off and continue to develop culture and arts on the small island.

Representatives of the Saba Heritage Center were pleased with the turnout and interest in the book and the stories it contained and said they look forward to presenting more activities such as this one at that location and in partnership with other organizations at other locations around the island.