Caribbean Netherlands inflation rose once more

During the second quarter of 2022 consumer goods and services in Bonaire were 9.4% more expensive than a year before. The inflation rate had still been 9.2% in the previous quarter. The increase is mainly prompted by rising food prices and airfares, reported the Dutch Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) based on the consumer price index (CPI) for the Caribbean Netherlands.
In St Eustatius, the inflation rate rose from 4.9% to 7.7%. Mainly the cost of food, fuels and flights caused this.
In Saba, prices were up by 8.2% year-on-year, versus 6.7% in the first quarter. Here as well, the hike can be attributed to food, fuels and flights.
Relative to the first quarter, prices in Bonaire rose by 1.8% percent in from April through June, chiefly the result of higher food prices (+2.2%). Airfare went up by 8.5%, products for the maintenance of homes by 5.5% and insurance by 4.8%. Education became 7.0% more expensive.
In St Eustatius, consumer prices increased by 3.6% relative to the first quarter. Food prices rose by 2.8%, while transportation cost went up 12.4%. The latter is attributable to cars (+4.6%), gasoline (+13.1%) and flights (+14.8%). Prices of furniture and household appliances increased as well.
In the second quarter consumers in Saba paid on average 2.8% more for goods and services than in the previous three months. Food prices rose by 3% and transportation by 10.6%, the latter mostly due to cars (+4.6%), gasoline (+7.4%) and flights (+11.2%).
A striking development was the price increase of eggs in the past quarter. On all three islands, egg prices rose substantially compared to the first quarter. In St Eustatius, eggs became 51.7% more expensive, while in Saba and Bonaire prices rose by 28.1% and 16.3%, respectively.
