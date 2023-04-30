Career and Education Fair for Students

On Thursday, April 20th, the Sacred Heart students experienced education outside the classroom, where they participated in Career Field Trips around the island and visited four diverse working environments to experience and learn about a typical day in the various workplaces.

On Friday, April 21st, students at the Saba Comprehensive School had a chance to explore their interests, learn about potential careers, learn how to gain job experience, and how to find additional educational opportunities to support career development.

All of this was made possible by various organizations within the community, as they shared theoretical and personal perspectives on careers within their organizations.

Concluding on Friday, April 21st, the entire school gathered for our annual Career and Education fair. Sixteen organizations participated in the fair, three of which traveled from St. Maarten to be part of this event. This event was a huge success and it rewards us with the reminder of how inspiring and empowering career events can be for the students to help set their sights high and aim for their dreams. The Saba Comprehensive School is thankful for the collaboration and cooperation from the stakeholders who participated and assisted in making our Career and Education fair a success.

“Don’t limit yourself. Many people limit themselves to what they think they can do. You can go as far as your mind lets you. What you believe you can achieve.”—Mary Kay Ash

GIS