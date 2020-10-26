Captain Roger Hodge retires from Winair

aptain Roger Hodge has retired after thirty years of service with Winair.
Hodge began his career with Winair in 1990 and continued until his retirement this year. He served in Winair’s flight department, beginning as a first officer and progressing through the ranks quickly to become the company’s most senior captain.
Winair said in a press statement that his many accomplishments as a training instructor, check airman and, most important, sharing his knowledge through tutoring and developing the airline’s junior pilots showed an example of what it means to be a pilot. “Captain Hodge, a pillar in the flight department, provided all our staff the example of how we can better work together for a common goal,” Winair said. “His passion, commitment and love of flying complemented his work. This resulted in him taking people under his wing, sharing his knowledge and skill, resulting in many of us being better employees and people. It is time now for Captain Hodge to enjoy a very well-deserved retirement, but knowing our captain, he will always available and continue sharing his experiences with the younger generation, always inspiring people to develop themselves.”
Winair thanked Hodge for his years of dedicated service to the company.
The Daily Herald.