Canon aims to document Saba history for future generations

Recently, the Members of the Executive and Island Councils were invited to a presentation of the first version of the Canon of Saba’s history. The draft Canon addresses cultural and historical subjects deemed by the community sufficiently necessary to be archived and made easily accessible to be transmitted to future generations, new residents and visitors to the island.
The Canon was presented by Angus Martin of Saba Archaeological Center SABARC, the organisation that has a role in documenting Saba’s history and cultural heritage.
It was made clear at the presentation that a lot of materials, books and other documents are available that describe and tell Saba’s rich history, yet there is, as Saba Comprehensive School (SCS) principal Anton Herman stated, “no clear red thread for the schools to work with.”
That is why SCS took it upon itself to work on a history curriculum for primary and secondary schools that resembled the set-up and layout of the Canon of the Netherlands.
The Canon of the Netherlands contains important persons, objects and events that show the story of the historical and cultural development of the Netherlands.
History enthusiast Peter Johnson was requested to take the lead in this project, which will be submitted for approval as the Saba Canon by the Island Council later this month.
The Daily Herald.