Canon aims to document Saba history for future generations

Recently, the Members of the Executive and Island Councils were invited to a presentation of the first version of the Canon of Saba’s history. The draft Canon addresses cul­tural and historical subjects deemed by the community sufficiently necessary to be archived and made easily accessible to be transmitted to future generations, new residents and visitors to the island.

The Canon was presented by Angus Martin of Saba Archaeological Center SABARC, the organisa­tion that has a role in documenting Saba’s history and cultural heritage.

It was made clear at the presentation that a lot of materials, books and other documents are available that describe and tell Sa­ba’s rich history, yet there is, as Saba Comprehensive School (SCS) principal An­ton Herman stated, “no clear red thread for the schools to work with.”

That is why SCS took it upon itself to work on a his­tory curriculum for primary and secondary schools that resembled the set-up and layout of the Canon of the Netherlands.

The Canon of the Neth­erlands contains important persons, objects and events that show the story of the historical and cultural de­velopment of the Nether­lands.

History enthusiast Peter Johnson was requested to take the lead in this project, which will be submitted for approval as the Saba Canon by the Island Council later this month.

The Daily Herald.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

