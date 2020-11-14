Campaign Youth Care in Week against Child Abuse

Care and Youth Caribbean Netherlands (Zorg en Jeugd Caribisch Nederland) will start a daily advertising campaign in the Week against Child Abuse from the 16th to the 22nd of November, to draw attention to the various forms of child abuse. Many people recognize the beating of children as child abuse but other forms such as neglect and psychological abuse are mentioned and recognized less frequently.

Child abuse is any form of abuse that is threatening to or violent for a child.

Youth care distinguishes five types of child abuse: physical abuse and neglect, psychological abuse and neglect, and sexual abuse. In the advertisement campaign, Youth Care highlights one of these forms of child abuse every day, to make adults on Bonaire, Saba, and St. Eustatius aware of the scope and impact of child abuse.

Child abuse doesn’t stop by itself.

Unsafe situations for children often arise out of ignorance or powerlessness. Problems at home, for instance, can be so great that a parent is unable to cope with the care. Or adults do not know how to deal with problem situations in a different way. Help is then necessary because child abuse doesn’t stop by itself. That is why Youth Care calls to reach out in case of (signs of) child abuse. Help can be offered through various aid agencies, but also via the social network or on the victim’s own initiative.

If sufficient tools are offered, many people are quite capable of reorganizing their lives and thus breaking the cycle of problems. A person who reaches out can sometimes be that little push that someone needs.

Want to know more?

Visit www.jeugdzorgcn.nl or call Youth Care on Saba +599 416 3718, Bonaire +599 715 7201, St. Eustatius +599 318 3104.