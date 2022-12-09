Campaign candidacy electoral colleges for the First Chamber started

Dutch residents will be allowed to vote again on the 15th of March, 2023 for candidates for the electoral colleges for the First Chamber in the Caribbean Netherlands. This is on the same day as the Island Council elections on Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba.

In 2023, the Dutch in Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba, just like the Dutch living in the European part of the Netherlands, can influence the composition of the First Chamber. For each island there is a so-called electoral college for the First Chamber. These electoral colleges consist of representatives of the public entities who, together with the members of the provincial council and the members of the electoral college for Dutch voters abroad (non-resident electoral college), vote for the First Chamber elections.

Candidacy

Dutch nationality is required for membership in an electoral college. One must be a resident of the public entity, be at least eighteen years old, and not be excluded from the right to vote.

Both political parties and individual candidates can submit the lists of candidates for the election of the members of the electoral colleges of the First Chamber on the 30th of January between 09:00 a.m. and 17:00 p.m. at the central electoral committee of the public entities. Candidates can contact:

Bonaire, Passangrahan, Plasa Reina Wilhelmina 1, Tel: +599 717 5332

St. Eustatius, Census office, Chapel Piece Road 1, Tel: +599 3182497

Saba, Census Office, Power Street 1, Tel: +599 416 3497.

Campaign

This week, RCN is launching an information campaign with the slogan “Make history here” to inform residents with passive voting rights about running for office. Various means of communication are used for this, such as advertisements, radio and TV spots, and Facebook. Potential candidates and persons entitled to vote can also visit www.rijksdienstcn.com/kiescollege2023 for more information. Make history here, put yourself forward as a candidate and make the voice of Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba heard in the Netherlands.

RCN carries out the information campaign on behalf of the Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations. The public entities are responsible for organizing the elections.

RCN

