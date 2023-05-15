Call for applicants for the OCT Youth Network

The Overseas Countries and Territories (OCT) Youth Network offers young people an exciting opportunity to embark on a one-year learning path, discover the EU-OCT Partnership and the functioning of the European Institutions, and network with like-minded young people from other OCTs.

This is to inform you that the European Union has launched the call for applications for the second edition of the Overseas Countries and Territories (OCT) Youth Network. It is now possible for young people from Saba to apply to become a member of the 2023-2024 edition! Last year there was only 1 candidate from Saba. We hope to get more this year.

The Call for Applicants will be closed on May 22, 2023, 12:00 (Brussels time).

The call for applicants as well as further information about the OCT-YN can be found on the Website:

https://international-partnerships.ec.europa.eu/policies/youth/overseas-countries-and-territories-youth-network_en

Rose LUNA LEAL (Ms)

Programme Manager, Cooperation Section, Delegation of the European Union to Guyana, for Suriname and with responsibility for Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, Saba, Saint-Barthélemy, Sint Eustatius and Sint Maarten

