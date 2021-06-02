Bush Fire on Booby Hill

Police report of Monday, May 31st until Wednesday, June 2nd 2021

On Tuesday, June 1st , the police station received a report about a fire in a yard on the Booby Hill Road on Saba. It was dry grass that was on fire. There was a house close to the yard where the fire was. The residents were evacuated as a precaution. The fire brigade extinguished the fire and had also sprayed the area wet as a precaution. The cause of the fire is unknown. No one was injured.

KPCN

Note from the Public Entity:

In the past 24 hours, Saba has experienced two brush fire incidents. Although the cause is not yet known, we think it is safe to assume that these fires are related to the current drought on Saba. The island is very dry, and it is relatively hot, making it conducive to possible brush fires. Please be mindful when throwing lit cigarettes in the grass while walking or driving and refrain from lighting bush fires. GIS Saba