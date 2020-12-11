Bus service on Friday evenings

As a result of the successful bus services over Saba Day weekend, the Public Entity has decided to continue this service on Friday evenings, operating between 6:00 pm and 2:30 am.

The Public Entity wants to provide persons with the option to leave their cars at home and reduce the number of drivers on the road under the influence of alcohol.

The bus route will start at the Hells Gate Bus stop, run across the island to The Bottom, and reverse.

The service will be free and timely, so please be at the locations a couple of minutes before departure.

Remember we are in the trial phase; routes and times will be regularly reviewed and adjusted.

We welcome your feedback and support.