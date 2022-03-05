Cervical cancer srceening on Saba – Updated

Why is screening for cervical cancer important?

Cervical cancer occurs most frequently in women between the ages of 30 and 60 years. The screening test detects HPV and abnormal cells. Early detection enables treatment and the prevention of later development of cancer. That is why participating in the screening is so beneficial and important.

Who can participate?

Over a period of 3 years, starting in 2022, all women between 30 and 60 years old will be invited for the free screening. Participation is on a voluntary basis.

The screening test

Saba Cares calls to invite you and make an appointment for a swab test at Saba Cares. The swab test is usually performed by the doctor or a nurse. At first, the doctor or nurse will ask you a few questions. After that, the doctor or nurse uses a small brush to sample some endometrium from the cervix. A special instrument is used for the test: the speculum. You will receive the results 4 weeks after the test is done.