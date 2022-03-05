Cervical cancer srceening on Saba – Updated

Cervical cancer is a malignant tumor of the cervix. This form of cancer develops very slowly and is caused by long-lasting infection with a virus: the human papillomavirus (HPV).
Why is screening for cervical cancer important?
Cervical cancer occurs most frequently in women between the ages of 30 and 60 years. The screening test detects HPV and abnormal cells. Early detection enables treatment and the prevention of later development of cancer. That is why participating in the screening is so beneficial and important.
Who can participate?
Over a period of 3 years, starting in 2022, all women between 30 and 60 years old will be invited for the free screening. Participation is on a voluntary basis.
The screening test
Saba Cares calls to invite you and make an appointment for a swab test at Saba Cares. The swab test is usually performed by the doctor or a nurse. At first, the doctor or nurse will ask you a few questions. After that, the doctor or nurse uses a small brush to sample some endometrium from the cervix. A special instrument is used for the test: the speculum. You will receive the results 4 weeks after the test is done.
Implementation of the cervical cancer screening
- RIVM is responsible for the organization on behalf of the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport. The overall coordination and monitoring of the program is the responsibility of RIVM. RIVM collects data for quality assurance. In addition, RIVM develops all the information material such as for example the invitation folder.
- Saba Cares is responsible for carrying out the screening program. They invite the participants by phone and inform them after the screening about the results. They will also monitor whether follow-up care (if necessary) is provided.
- The swab tests are made by doctors and nurses at Saba Cares.
- The swab tests are analyzed in the laboratory.
- The general practitioners provide information about the screening and advise women who need follow-up testing.
- A follow-up examination is performed by the gynecologist in the hospital.
Do you have questions?
Please contact: Saba Cares Foundation
Paris Hill Road #12
The Bottom, Saba, Caribbean Netherlands
Tel: (+599) 416 3288
Email: info@sabacares.org
For other questions about the screening program please contact RIVM Centrum voor bevolkingsonderzoek Locatie Bonaire:
Screeningcoördinator: Shahaira Salas-Libier
Tel of whatsapp: +5997810476
Mail: screeningCN@rivm.nl
https://www.facebook.com/screeningCN
RIVM