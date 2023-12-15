Bonden en RCN bereiken een akkoord over de arbeidsvoorwaarden

On Thursday, 14 December 2023, the unions in the sector consultation (ABVO, ACOM, NAPB and STrAF) and the RCN director, on behalf of the Minister of the Interior and Kingdom Relations (BZK), reached a negotiation result on the employment conditions for civil servants in the Caribbean Netherlands for a three-year period (2024 to 2026).

Pension

An important topic during the negotiations was pension accrual. Due to changing prospects, parties were able to reach agreements that will reduce the pension premium as of 2024. The accrual over the past 3 years will also be increased. The limit above which no pension will be build up, will be increased to USD 55,750.

Salaries and allowances

Besides the pension measures, a negotiation result was reached on an adjusted salary structure (salary table) and other salary agreements. Every employee will be better off financially under the adjusted pay structure. At the beginning of the salary structure, it increases by tens of percent. Higher pay scales also increase, but less strong. Allowances increase by a percentage of 12. These agreements will be implemented with effect from 1 January 2024, so RCN employees will already notice the effects of the new pay structure when they receive their salary payment for the month of January 2024.

In February 2024, RCN employees will receive a one-time net payment in the amount of USD 750.

With effect from 1 January 2025, as well as from 1 January 2026, salaries of RCN employees will be structurally increased by 1.5% This also applies to the allowances that usually increase with a wage increase.

Miscellaneous

From now on, employees will also receive an official jubilee bonus for loyal service upon reaching 35 years and 45 years of employment.

Consultation with representees

The trade unions have consulted those they represent which resulted in a unanimously positive outcome.

The agreements take effect from 1 January 2024, unless otherwise indicated.

RCN.

Share this: Print

Email

WhatsApp

Twitter

Facebook

