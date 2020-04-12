Bonaire Starts ‘Drive-Thru’ Covid Testing

After the Easter weekend the Public Health Department of the OLB starts, in association with Fundashon Mariadal, testing by means of a ‘COVID drive-thru’.

Thus far tests were only taken from the patient at home, but with this new method Bonaire now wants to test as many people as possible with as little exposure of residents and medical staff as possible.

The introduction of the drive-thru is in line with the plan to actively look for coronavirus in order to obtain clarity whether or not the virus is present on Bonaire.

Large tent

From Tuesday April 14 up to and including Friday April 17 a large tent is set up where the tests can be taken whilst the people stay in their car. The entrance of the drive-thru is at the Kaya Soeur Bartola, behind the playground.

The tent is located further ahead at the car park. In the tent tests will be taken by means of a swab through the throat and nose of the patient. A second employee will register personal and other data. Tested persons will then receive a folder about how and when they shall receive the test result. A maximum of two people per car can be tested.

People who have symptoms like a slightly raised temperature or fever, coughing, starting cough or unpleasant tingle in the throat can register by telephone via telephone number 7158900, extension 1649, from Tuesday morning April 14 during office hours.

Questions and appointment

A nurse will ask several questions and -if criteria are met- will schedule an appointment when the person can report at the test location. The test hours are daily from 16:00 to 18:00 o’clock, only by appointment. This applies to both adults and children.

Should it become apparent during the telephone conversation that the suspicion of COVID-19 is very strong, then the patent shall receive separate instructions.

BES Reporter.