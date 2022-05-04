BKCN observes International Firefighters Day

While the 4th of May is National Remembrance Day it is also International Firefighters Day. On this specific day, fire departments worldwide observe the work firefighters do every day and the risks they take endangering their own lives to ensure public safety. This of course is done by taking all activities surrounding Remembrance Day into account.

In celebration of International Fire Fighter’s Day, Saba’s Fire Fighters will be making a round through the island around 9:30 am with their sirens and lights on.