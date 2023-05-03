BKCN firefighters in the spotlight on International Fire Brigade Day

While the 4th of May is National Remembrance Day it is also International Firefighters Day. On this specific day fire departments worldwide observe the work firefighters do every day and the risks they take endangering their own lives to ensure public safety.

In honor of this day, there will be a short parade with sirens and flashing lights between 11 AM and 12 PM with the firefighter trucks of Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba in the streets of each respective island. This of course is done taking all activities surrounding Remembrance Day into account.

The firefighting job is not easy. In cases of incidents or hazards that civilians run away from, the firefighters run toward them. BKCN would like to thank the firefighters for serving and protecting the community 24/7. When you see our heroes, take a moment to celebrate Firefighters Day with them and appreciate them for their work. Happy Firefighters Day!

BKCN

