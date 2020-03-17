BIP SXM facilitates IP workshop for COCI St. Eustatius and Saba

The Minis­try of Economic Affairs and aimate Policy (EACP) of the Netherlands and the Ben­elux Office for Intellectual Property (BOIP) partnered to provide a workshop for the management and staff of the St. Maarten Chamber of Commerce and Industry St. Eustatius and Saba with the objective of increasing Intel­lectual Property (IP) aware­ness in Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba.

The presentation was provided by the Bureau for Intellectual Property (BIP SXM) Director Vincentia Rosen­Sandiford.

The workshop covered topics such as intellectual property, trademarks and copyrights related to the Ca­ribbean Netherlands as well as services rendered by BOIP (C.anbie) and BIP SXM.

The management and staff of COCI St. Eustatius and Saba “showed enthusiasm and provided positive feed­back” saying that their in­creased IP knowledge will aid them as they, as business advisors, encounter entrepre­neurs on a daily basis. They look forward to applying their newly gained IP knowl­edge in their work field, it was stated in a press release from BIP SXM.

The Benelux Office for In­tellectual Property (BOIP) is the official body for trade­marks and designs registra­tion in the Benelux. As in­structed by the National Of

for the Caribbean Neth­erlands, BOIP also imple­ments the Trademarks Act of the Caribbean Netherlands since October 10, 2010. This is the trademark legislation applicable in the three spe­cial Dutch municipalities Bo­naire, St. Eustatius and Saba.

BIP SXM thanked the Min­istry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy of the Nether­lands and BOIP for the op­portunity and collaboration to increase IP awareness in the Caribbean Netherlands and applauded them for this initiative. The Bureau looks forward to the upcoming IP Workshop in Bonaire.

The Daily Herald.