The Ministry of Economic Affairs and aimate Policy (EACP) of the Netherlands and the Benelux Office for Intellectual Property (BOIP) partnered to provide a workshop for the management and staff of the St. Maarten Chamber of Commerce and Industry St. Eustatius and Saba with the objective of increasing Intellectual Property (IP) awareness in Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba.
The presentation was provided by the Bureau for Intellectual Property (BIP SXM) Director Vincentia RosenSandiford.
The workshop covered topics such as intellectual property, trademarks and copyrights related to the Caribbean Netherlands as well as services rendered by BOIP (C.anbie) and BIP SXM.
The management and staff of COCI St. Eustatius and Saba “showed enthusiasm and provided positive feedback” saying that their increased IP knowledge will aid them as they, as business advisors, encounter entrepreneurs on a daily basis. They look forward to applying their newly gained IP knowledge in their work field, it was stated in a press release from BIP SXM.
The Benelux Office for Intellectual Property (BOIP) is the official body for trademarks and designs registration in the Benelux. As instructed by the National Of
for the Caribbean Netherlands, BOIP also implements the Trademarks Act of the Caribbean Netherlands since October 10, 2010. This is the trademark legislation applicable in the three special Dutch municipalities Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba.
BIP SXM thanked the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy of the Netherlands and BOIP for the opportunity and collaboration to increase IP awareness in the Caribbean Netherlands and applauded them for this initiative. The Bureau looks forward to the upcoming IP Workshop in Bonaire.
The Daily Herald.