BES Reporter: Kingdom representative finally takes action and reprimands BC Bonaire and Saba

“Transparency and accountability are essential for good public governance and for the trust between society and the government. That is also the reason rules have been agreed upon regarding the disclosure of government decisions, including decisions made by the executive councils of the Public Bodies Bonaire, Saba, and Sint-Eustatius. These rules are, among others, stipulated in the WolBES and the Bekendmakingswet (Publication Law),” writes Helmond in his letter.
Helmond also indicates that during the recent VNG (Association of Netherlands Municipalities) congress, he was approached by several council members expressing their concerns about the difficult and limited flow of information from the executive council to the island council.
Furthermore, Helmond notes that it is not only important to inform the respective island councils but also the citizens. “In addition to providing information to the island council, it is crucial that residents, businesses, and organizations on the islands can transparently access the decisions made by the executive council.”
Action Plan
While diplomatically phrased, Helmond demands that both executive councils come up with an action plan to improve the situation. “Given the importance of a prompt implementation, I kindly request you to share the action plan with me before October 1, 2023. I realize that this involves specialized matters. If I can assist you in this process by providing knowledge or capacity, I am more than willing to discuss this with you.”
My praises go out to Deputy State Representative Jan Helmond for addressing the Need for transparency on the BES islands Saba and Statia. He is a valuable distinguished individual who truly stands up for Democracy, the Constitution of the Dutch Kindom and the People.
I am in favor that the Dutch Government fully takes over and Govern all the BES islands and Remove Commissioners and Governors……..The People will be much better off……
“The very word “secrecy” is repugnant in a free and open society; and we are as a people inherently and historically opposed to secret societies, to secret oaths and to secret proceedings. We decided long ago that the dangers of excessive and unwarranted concealment of pertinent facts far outweighed the dangers which are cited to justify it.”
John F. Kennedy
Cristiah Hassell Feliciano