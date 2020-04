The flight bans to Bonaire, Sint-Eustasius and Saba have been extended until 15 May, minister Hugo de Jonge (Public Health) reports to the House of Representatives. It must prevent the coronavirus from spreading further on the islands.

Until mid-May, the airports of these BES islands are closed to air traffic from the European Union, the United Kingdom, Canada, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Brazil and the United States. Most of the flight bans had already been imposed in mid-March.

De Volkskrant