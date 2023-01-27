BES Healthcare Insurance Claims Regulation (Raz BES) amended on two points

Care and Youth Caribbean Netherlands (ZJCN) announces that as of the 20th of January 2023, the Raz BES has been amended on two points. Lifts will be included in the insured package and the entitlement to paramedical recovery care for Covid-19 patients will be extended until the 1st of August 2023.

Patient hoists

Signals have been received from home care and pediatricians in the BES islands that there is a need for the provision of patient hoists. The provision of patient hoists leads to prevention of institutionalization and also to an unnecessary increase in physical complaints among (informal) carers. The insured is entitled to the aids if the insured is dependent on them for long-term use or for a limited or uncertain duration. The entitlement exists in two situations:

if it is necessary for the provision of care and safe transfers or;

if it is necessary for the removal of obstacles in the living space so that the insured can continue to live at home for as long as possible.

Paramedical restorative care for Covid-19 patients

Primary paramedical restorative care consists of physiotherapy, remedial therapy, speech therapy, dietetics or occupational therapy and is aimed at the restorative care of patients with severe Covid-19. These patients experience severe symptoms and limitations diagnosed by the medical specialist or General Practitioner during recovery. The entitlement applies retroactively from the 1st of August 2022 to the 1st of August 2023. This is in line with the period as it applies in the European Netherlands.

For more information about the BES Claims Regulation follow this link: https://english.rijksdienstcn.com/care–youth/care

