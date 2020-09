Employees from Benevolent Foundation Saba and Saba Health Care Foundation dancing the #jerusalemadancechallenge during Covid alert level 1.

We do not own the rights to the songs. This is for entertainment purposes only, not for profit. Lots of love to Master KG & Nomcebo for the Beautiful music

Dance Choreography: Etsel Veira Lake

Film & Editing: Malachy Multimedia NV

Music: Jerusalema by Master KG Ft. Nomcebo

SHCF