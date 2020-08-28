BelastingdienstCN offers Payment arrangements for additional tax assessments LB and ABB 

Soon a large number of companies will be subject to an additional tax assessment for not (fully) paying the Loonbelasting (LB) and ABB declarations of the first and second quarter of 2020. This additional after-tax assessment states that the outstanding amount must be paid before the October 16th, 2020. Companies that have requested a postponement of payment in connection with the corona crisis have already been granted a postponement until the October 31st, 2020. These companies have also received this additional tax assessment. This is because no postponement of payment can be given without an additional tax assessment.

Contact us for an appropriate payment arrangement

Companies that have already requested a postponement of payment can contact the Belastingdienst to make appropriate suitable payment arrangement. They do not have to pay before the October 16th . Companies that had not yet requested a postponement, but would like to do so, can also contact the Belastingdienst. This can be done via helpdesk@belastingdienst-cn.nl

RCN